Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,114,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 162,661 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.51% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $62,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.96 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.47 and a 52-week high of $34.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 75.63%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

