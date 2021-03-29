Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 94.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $1,242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,086,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,545,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,515,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake stock opened at $235.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.82. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,961,422. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total transaction of $7,018,038.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,562,465.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 818,043 shares of company stock valued at $181,439,976. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of various sizes in a range of industries.

