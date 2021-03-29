Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 595 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,689 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $124,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 57.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTLF opened at $51.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.32. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.58 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.26%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director Christopher Hylen acquired 3,500 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HTLF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

