Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 1,310 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBCT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 224,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial by 19.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 345,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 56,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in People’s United Financial by 56.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 100,357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 36,170 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $752,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PBCT opened at $18.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.41. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.37 and a 52 week high of $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PBCT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on People’s United Financial from $19.75 to $20.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

