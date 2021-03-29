Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New $33,000 Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 232 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,045,897,000 after buying an additional 30,976 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of VMware by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,471,395 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $907,678,000 after purchasing an additional 273,625 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in shares of VMware by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 5,104,826 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $704,721,000 after purchasing an additional 855,559 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of VMware by 4,464.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after purchasing an additional 536,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.65.

Shares of VMW opened at $153.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $161.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VMware news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $1,505,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,942 shares of company stock worth $3,101,379. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.