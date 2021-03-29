Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 467 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,373 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hess were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Hess by 47.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,117 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Hess by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Hess by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,201 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $427,000. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HES shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.18.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $72.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.59. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $76.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

In related news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 1,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $140,733.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,886,051.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 659,283 shares of company stock worth $40,757,806. 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

