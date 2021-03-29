Hazelview Securities Inc. Sells 24,800 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Hazelview Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International makes up about 3.2% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $17,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI traded up $1.46 on Monday, reaching $174.75. 50,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,336,411. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a PE ratio of 108.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $133.80 and a fifty-two week high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,519,883.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total value of $611,991.12. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.80.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

