Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 344,900 shares, a growth of 118.8% from the February 28th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on HWKN. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Hawkins from $33.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Shares of Hawkins stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.52. Hawkins has a 52 week low of $15.20 and a 52 week high of $39.73. The firm has a market cap of $702.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Equities analysts predict that Hawkins will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hawkins by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,797 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,632 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,461,000 after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 57,279 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hawkins by 119.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 38,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares in the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.