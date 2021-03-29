Harvest Finance Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FARM)

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $283.91 or 0.00489589 BTC on major exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $146.99 million and $6.11 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 63.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 42.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 542,910 tokens and its circulating supply is 517,744 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.