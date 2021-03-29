Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2024 earnings at $7.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.28 EPS.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $27.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $52.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $37.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $413,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,295,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,176,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,714,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

