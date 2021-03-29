Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.12% of Harley-Davidson worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 150.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $36.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.52. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $43.47.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.50 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Monday, November 30th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

