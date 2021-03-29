Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Update

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,352,000 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 10,716,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

