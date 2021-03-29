Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Short Interest Update

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,352,000 shares, a decrease of 40.7% from the February 28th total of 10,716,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

OTCMKTS:HMSNF opened at $0.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day moving average is $0.32. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

