Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) PT Set at €20.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Commerzbank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Warburg Research set a €16.50 ($19.41) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €20.58 ($24.22).

Shares of ETR HHFA opened at €19.52 ($22.96) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is €17.86. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €11.92 ($14.02) and a 1 year high of €22.55 ($26.53). The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 25.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates in four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

