Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) Insider Tom Singer Acquires 10,000 Shares

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) insider Tom Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($4.86) per share, with a total value of £37,200 ($48,602.04).

LON:HFD traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 372 ($4.86). 779,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,026. Halfords Group plc has a one year low of GBX 60.47 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 381.50 ($4.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 306.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 262.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £740.72 million and a PE ratio of 18.86.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

