Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 521.8% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
GPM stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.24.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Recommended Story: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.