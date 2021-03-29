Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,800 shares, a growth of 521.8% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GPM stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $7.24.

Get Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.78%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPM. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth $6,695,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 298.1% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 152,826 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 114,435 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $711,000. Finally, David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $779,000.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.