Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $6.62 Million Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 212,945 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 13,468 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tapestry by 230.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 109,837 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 14.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 59,282 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 235.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,235 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 31,067 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Tapestry by 0.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 302,431 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares in the company, valued at $8,270,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR stock opened at $41.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.70.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tapestry has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.20.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

