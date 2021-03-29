Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,289 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $45.34. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.20.

