Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,107 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $7,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in The Hershey by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $42,105.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,451.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $481,957.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,707.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,399 shares of company stock worth $2,478,200. Corporate insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY opened at $159.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $159.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.06.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.43.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

