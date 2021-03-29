Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 30,500 Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $7,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.66. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.