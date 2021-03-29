Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 26,003 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 393,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,003 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Old Republic International worth $7,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 548.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Republic International stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

