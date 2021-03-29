GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) Shares Sold by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC lowered its stake in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. GSX Techedu comprises about 0.1% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC’s holdings in GSX Techedu were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSX Techedu stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,038,462. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.60 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.06 and a 1 year high of $149.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.49 and a 200 day moving average of $80.19.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. CLSA reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $67.65.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

