Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,664 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 66,179 shares.The stock last traded at $101.22 and had previously closed at $101.61.

Several analysts have issued reports on PAC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.70.

The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth $240,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,440,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,192,000 after purchasing an additional 211,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,546,000 after buying an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del PacÃ­fico, SAB. de C.V. develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (BajÃ­o), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 2 international airports in Jamaica.

