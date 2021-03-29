Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Short Interest Update

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 78.9% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $7.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.34 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. Grindrod Shipping has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 25 owned dry bulk carriers and six -term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

