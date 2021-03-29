Gridcoin Market Cap Tops $4.09 Million (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 29th. Gridcoin has a total market cap of $4.09 million and approximately $11,433.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gridcoin has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One Gridcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Gridcoin Profile

Gridcoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 442,970,281 coins and its circulating supply is 412,317,249 coins. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gridcoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us.

