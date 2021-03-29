Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Up 295.6% in March

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,600 shares, a growth of 295.6% from the February 28th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 519,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company had a trading volume of 156,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,485. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $22.79.

