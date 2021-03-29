Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Receives GBX 878 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 878 ($11.47).

Separately, Shore Capital boosted their price target on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other news, insider David Arnold bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,032 ($13.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,032 ($1,348.31).

Shares of LON:GFTU traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,030 ($13.46). 488,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727,190. The stock has a market cap of £2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 22.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 987.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 853.21. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 465 ($6.08) and a one year high of GBX 1,057 ($13.81). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 14.50 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $12.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Grafton Group Company Profile

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

