Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Goldman Sachs BDC has a payout ratio of 99.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Goldman Sachs BDC to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.83 and a beta of 1.42. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $20.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $191,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

GSBD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

