Goldcorp (TSE:G) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.80

Goldcorp Inc. (TSE:G) (NYSE:GG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.43.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.35 billion and a PE ratio of -0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44.

About Goldcorp (TSE:G)

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and copper deposits. Its principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

