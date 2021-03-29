Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Director Acquires $52,000.00 in Stock

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Director Ronald Little bought 20,000 shares of Gold Resource stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ronald Little also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Ronald Little acquired 10,000 shares of Gold Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00.

On Friday, March 19th, Ronald Little purchased 10,000 shares of Gold Resource stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.68. The stock had a trading volume of 41,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,621. The firm has a market cap of $199.50 million, a P/E ratio of -265.73 and a beta of 1.86. Gold Resource Co. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $5.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.0033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Gold Resource by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,822,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after acquiring an additional 327,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gold Resource by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,583,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,632,000 after acquiring an additional 157,592 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Gold Resource by 454.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 161,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 132,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Gold Resource by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 132,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Gold Resource to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

