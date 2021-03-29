Gnosis (GNO) 1-Day Volume Hits $845,161.00

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Gnosis has a market capitalization of $200.72 million and $845,161.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can currently be purchased for about $133.41 or 0.00238281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00047729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $344.75 or 0.00615765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065480 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024171 BTC.

Gnosis Profile

Gnosis (GNO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 tokens. Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io . The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gnosis Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.