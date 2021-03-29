GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Short Interest Down 99.7% in March

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the February 28th total of 5,608,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GNCC Capital stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 92,030,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,339,625. GNCC Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Get GNCC Capital alerts:

About GNCC Capital

GNCC Capital, Inc through its subsidiary, BioCann Pharma SAS., produces and sells cannabis CBD pharmaceutical grade oils. It sells its products through distribution channels in Colombia and throughout Latin America. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for GNCC Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNCC Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.