GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) Short Interest Down 99.7% in March

GNCC Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GNCP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 99.7% from the February 28th total of 5,608,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 703,167,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GNCC Capital stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 92,030,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,339,625. GNCC Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.
About GNCC Capital
