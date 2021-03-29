Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 130.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,464 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF were worth $4,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Change Path LLC grew its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after buying an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SOCL stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.00.

