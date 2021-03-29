Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the February 28th total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VPN stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $17.11.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.