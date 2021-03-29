Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,700 shares, an increase of 221.1% from the February 28th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 209,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Clean Tech ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Global X Clean Tech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.27% of Global X Clean Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ CTEC traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $20.32. 10,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,895. Global X Clean Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $29.54.

