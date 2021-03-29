Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 23,794 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,794 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AAR were worth $10,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of AAR by 18.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in AAR by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $102,681.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,260.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 29,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $1,159,245.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,390 shares in the company, valued at $9,587,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.25% of the company’s stock.

AIR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AAR from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on AAR from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of AAR stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $45.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -71.47 and a beta of 1.84.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.89 million. AAR had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

