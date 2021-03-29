Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 152,588 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 152,588 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $16,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 198,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,191,000 after buying an additional 31,763 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 125.7% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 234.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 159,954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $59,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,142.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $732,028.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,365 shares of company stock worth $3,003,133 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $56.92 on Monday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.06 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.39, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average is $53.03.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

MMSI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.78.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

