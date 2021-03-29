Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 335,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,519 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $14,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 8,158 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 17,346 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Otter Tail by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTTR stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.89%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.