Glenmede Trust Co. NA Boosts Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $12,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 92,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $67.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a $0.9494 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

NVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

