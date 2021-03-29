Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,800 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the February 28th total of 270,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 603,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLNCY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.89. The company had a trading volume of 250,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,816. The firm has a market cap of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Glencore has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $8.67.

Get Glencore alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Glencore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.