Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Earns Hold Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their hold rating on shares of Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glanbia currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Shares of Glanbia stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.36. Glanbia has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $14.75.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Further Reading: How is a price target determined?

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.