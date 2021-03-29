Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.03% of Gladstone Land worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LAND. VERITY Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 222,644 shares during the period. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land stock opened at $18.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.93 million, a P/E ratio of -152.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $19.73.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.58.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

