Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$41.71 million for the quarter.

TSE:GVC opened at C$0.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Glacier Media has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.55.

About Glacier Media

Glacier Media Inc operates as an information and marketing solutions company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Environmental and Property Information; Commodity Information; and Community Media. It offers environmental risk data and related products to environmental consultants, CRE brokers, financial institutions, and insurance companies; produces digital technical resource and audit guides for use in environmental health and safety audits; and operates REW.ca, a real estate listings and property information portal.

