Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Glacier Media (TSE:GVC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$41.71 million for the quarter.
TSE:GVC opened at C$0.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.59 million and a P/E ratio of -2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. Glacier Media has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$0.55.
About Glacier Media
