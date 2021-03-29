Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$22.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.00. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.11 and a 1-year high of C$25.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.34.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
About Gibson Energy
Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.
