Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Gibson Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of TSE:GEI opened at C$22.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.00. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$14.11 and a 1-year high of C$25.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.34.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$1.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEI. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$24.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$23.94.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

