Geus Aart De Sells 28,311 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ SNPS traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $240.46. The company had a trading volume of 68,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,710. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.51 and a 12-month high of $300.91.
Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.