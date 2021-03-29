Geus Aart De Sells 28,311 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SNPS traded down $2.29 on Monday, hitting $240.46. The company had a trading volume of 68,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,710. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.51 and a 12-month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNPS. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

