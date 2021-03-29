GeoCoin (GEO) Trading Up 104.1% Over Last 7 Days

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 36% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001637 BTC on major exchanges. GeoCoin has a market cap of $3.03 million and $199,516.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 104.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00050512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.30 or 0.00337234 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,193.30 or 0.99973089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00034906 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010334 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00086186 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001163 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

