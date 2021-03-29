Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $33.01

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $32.06. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 15,435 shares.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)
Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).
