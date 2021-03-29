Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Gap Down to $33.01

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.01, but opened at $32.06. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $31.98, with a volume of 15,435 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Genmab A/S from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Genmab A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genmab A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.81 and a 200 day moving average of $37.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 50.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,636,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 318,230 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 8,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,250 shares during the last quarter. 6.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.