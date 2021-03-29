Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives $319.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $319.33.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $250.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

Get Generac alerts:

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total value of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac stock traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $310.68. 6,039 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,912. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Generac has a 52-week low of $81.22 and a 52-week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $761.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.