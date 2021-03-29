GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,221 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,358 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in GCP Applied Technologies were worth $3,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GCP. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,404,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,867,000 after acquiring an additional 454,396 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,901,668 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,274,000 after purchasing an additional 84,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 662,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GCP opened at $24.75 on Monday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.92.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $242.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.30 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP).

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.