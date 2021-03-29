GateToken (GT) Price Tops $1.88 on Exchanges

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $1.88 or 0.00003266 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a market capitalization of $144.60 million and $3.23 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GateToken has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00023002 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00049068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $354.09 or 0.00616003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00066671 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00024385 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,032,500 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io

Buying and Selling GateToken

