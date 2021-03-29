GameStop (NYSE:GME) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $203.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GameStop have outpaced the industry in the past three months. As a meme stock, the company’s shares got a boost recently. Prior to this, shares were on a high after the company announced the formation of a strategic committee for accelerating transformation. GameStop has been restructuring its board in order to fast track business growth. In particular, the company is striving to expand capabilities in the digital realm, which has continued to deliver solid growth. In fact, e-commerce sales surged 175% during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020. Additionally, management is encouraged by the strong start to fiscal 2021, with comparable store sales rising 23% in February. However, store closures have been a drag. During the fourth quarter, net sales fell due to decline in store base and reduction in store operating days in Europe.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wedbush cut GameStop from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut GameStop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. GameStop currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.06.

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $181.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.59 and a beta of 1.40. GameStop has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that GameStop will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,763.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GameStop by 114.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,996 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after buying an additional 1,825,175 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth about $18,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop in the third quarter worth about $7,900,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after buying an additional 616,828 shares during the last quarter.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

